Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $134.98. 329,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.