Symons Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.5% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 158,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,880. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

