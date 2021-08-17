Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.