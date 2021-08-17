Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNPS opened at $294.42 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

