Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

