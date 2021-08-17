Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

