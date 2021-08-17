System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 380

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.54. System1 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £41.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.48.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

