TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.95. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 105,881 shares traded.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 227.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

