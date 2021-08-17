TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.95. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 105,881 shares traded.
TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
