Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLOFF remained flat at $$0.38 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 133,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.