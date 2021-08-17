Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 13,990 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.