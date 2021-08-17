Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 13,990 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
