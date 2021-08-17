Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the July 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taoping by 362.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Taoping during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taoping during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. Taoping has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

