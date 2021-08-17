Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 85,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $263.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

