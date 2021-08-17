TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.22.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $193.18 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.13.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.