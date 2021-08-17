Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $25.50. Telos shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 2,823 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 614.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.