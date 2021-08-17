Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Up 3%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

