Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 2,832,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

