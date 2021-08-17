Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $24.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

