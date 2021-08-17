TerraKRW One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,445.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.21 million and approximately $3,445.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00126959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00152134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,068.03 or 1.00150440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00883324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,790,538,218 coins and its circulating supply is 43,789,809,109 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

