Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $17.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $668.44. 374,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The stock has a market cap of $661.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

