Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $670.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $662.16. The firm has a market cap of $663.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

