Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 353 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of NCR worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NCR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.