Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.