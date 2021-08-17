Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,090. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

