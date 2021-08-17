Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

