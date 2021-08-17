Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 1,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

TBVPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 42,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.