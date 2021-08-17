The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

