The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 2nd

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. The 92.3499984 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

