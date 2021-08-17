The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

