The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.