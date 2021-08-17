The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.52 million to $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $2,607,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $439.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.84. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $442.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.