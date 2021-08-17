The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.