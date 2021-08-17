The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The GEO Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,223. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

