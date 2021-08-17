The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

The Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. The Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.27. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

