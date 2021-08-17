The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
The Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. The Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
NYSE:HSY opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.27. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.
In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
