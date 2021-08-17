The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $15.39 on Tuesday, reaching $319.66. The company had a trading volume of 460,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

