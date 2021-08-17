The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Honest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01. The Honest has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

