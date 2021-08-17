The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

