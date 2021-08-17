The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

