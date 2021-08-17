The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,280 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $72,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,108. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.