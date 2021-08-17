The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

