The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.61.

NYSE TJX opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

