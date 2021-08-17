The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $13,892,939 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.