The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $13,892,939 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

