THEKEY Reaches One Day Volume of $136,511.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $136,511.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

