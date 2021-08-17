Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.