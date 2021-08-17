thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.