TigerCash Market Cap Achieves $753,184.48 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $753,184.48 and approximately $4.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00897879 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

