Tokenlon Network Token (LON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.61 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Tokenlon Network Token has a market capitalization of $96.88 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,602,683 coins and its circulating supply is 39,565,405 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

