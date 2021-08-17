Tolar Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $15,342.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

