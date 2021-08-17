Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Danske lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

