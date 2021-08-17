Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 129,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. 55,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

