Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 542,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

