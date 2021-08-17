Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

SCHC traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

